Army 53, Lafayette 43

Jenkins 1-7 0-0 2, O'Boyle 3-6 0-0 9, Rivera 5-16 0-1 12, Berger 1-8 0-1 3, Fulton 2-14 0-0 4, Pettit 0-1 0-0 0, Vander Baan 4-10 5-7 13, Sondberg 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-63 5-9 43.

ARMY (15-14)

Mann 3-8 0-2 6, Peterson 2-6 0-2 4, Roberts 1-6 4-4 7, C.Benson 2-7 0-0 5, Rucker 7-17 2-2 16, Johnson 2-2 1-4 5, Cross 2-3 0-0 6, Small 1-2 0-0 3, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-52 8-16 53.

Halftime_Army 27-15. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 6-30 (O'Boyle 3-5, Rivera 2-7, Berger 1-6, Pettit 0-1, Sondberg 0-1, Vander Baan 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Fulton 0-7), Army 5-24 (Cross 2-3, Small 1-2, C.Benson 1-5, Roberts 1-5, Caldwell 0-1, Mann 0-3, Rucker 0-5). Rebounds_Lafayette 42 (Rivera 13), Army 37 (Peterson 8). Assists_Lafayette 12 (Fulton 8), Army 10 (Roberts 4). Total Fouls_Lafayette 15, Army 12. A_1,071 (5,043).

