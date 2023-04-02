Atlanta 132, Dallas 130

Bullock 3-6 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 1-6 3-4 6, Powell 3-3 1-2 7, Doncic 8-21 3-4 22, Irving 16-27 8-8 41, Bertans 0-2 0-0 0, Kleber 1-4 0-0 2, Wood 5-10 6-10 18, McGee 5-6 1-2 11, Green 6-9 0-0 13, Hardy 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 49-95 22-32 130.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling