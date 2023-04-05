Atlanta-St. Louis Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shortstop. Matt Olson doubles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley singles to shallow center field. Matt Olson scores. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right field to Jordan Walker. Michael Harris II singles to right field. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Alec Burleson. Austin Riley scores. Marcell Ozuna walks. Eddie Rosario lines out to shallow right field to Paul Goldschmidt.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Cardinals 0.