Baltimore-Washington Runs

Orioles third. Gunnar Henderson walks. James McCann singles to shallow center field. Gunnar Henderson to third. Cedric Mullins walks. James McCann to second. Austin Hays reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Cedric Mullins to second. James McCann to third. Gunnar Henderson out at home. Adley Rutschman walks. Austin Hays to second. Cedric Mullins to third. James McCann scores. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to shortstop. Adley Rutschman out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 1, Nationals 0.