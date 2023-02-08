Binghamton 66, New Hampshire 64

Falko 6-17 0-1 12, Harried 10-17 1-1 23, Hinckson 3-4 4-5 11, Petcash 4-6 0-0 10, Gibson 2-7 0-1 4, White 1-2 0-0 2, McGriff 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 28-59 5-8 66.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling