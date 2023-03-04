Binghamton 67, UMBC 65

Falko 6-12 2-2 16, Harried 2-9 2-4 6, Hinckson 5-8 0-1 11, Petcash 2-4 6-8 11, Gibson 5-9 2-2 13, Balogun 2-5 4-6 8, Akuwovo 1-3 0-2 2, Solomon 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 16-25 67.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling