Boston 117, Cleveland 113

E.Mobley 6-15 0-2 12, Okoro 2-5 5-5 9, Allen 2-5 1-2 5, Garland 12-21 0-3 29, Mitchell 17-32 6-7 44, Osman 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, LeVert 5-11 0-0 10, Rubio 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 45-92 13-21 113.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling