Boston 120, Atlanta 114

Bey 4-8 0-0 9, Hunter 5-9 3-3 14, Okongwu 4-7 1-2 10, A.Griffin 5-13 2-3 13, Holiday 3-12 0-0 7, Johnson 6-10 1-2 15, Fernando 8-11 3-4 19, D.Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Forrest 0-4 0-0 0, Krejci 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 2-6 0-0 4, Mathews 5-12 5-5 19. Totals 44-97 15-19 114.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling