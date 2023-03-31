Boston 122, Utah 114

Fontecchio 5-13 0-0 12, Olynyk 3-9 1-1 8, Kessler 10-13 0-0 20, Agbaji 4-12 2-2 12, Horton-Tucker 9-21 10-10 28, Samanic 2-4 0-0 4, Toscano-Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Dunn 8-13 0-1 16, Juzang 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-96 13-14 114.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling