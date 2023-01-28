Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121

Brown Jr. 1-7 0-0 2, James 15-30 5-6 41, Bryant 1-1 1-2 3, Beverley 5-10 1-2 15, Schroder 6-12 1-1 13, Hachimura 3-8 0-0 6, Davis 6-15 3-4 16, Walker IV 6-8 0-0 13, Westbrook 4-14 4-5 12. Totals 47-105 15-20 121.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling