Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

DP_Los Angeles 3, Boston 2. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Boston 4. 2B_Rendon (1). HR_Turner (1). SB_Verdugo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Detmers L,0-1 6 1-3 6 2 2 1 7 Wantz 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Boston Whitlock W,1-1 7 3 1 1 2 5 Ort H,1 1 1 0 0 1 0 Brasier S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Detmers (Yoshida).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_1:57. A_34,790 (37,755).