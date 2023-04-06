Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Boston 6, Detroit 3

Boston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 6 7 6 Totals 33 3 6 3
Verdugo rf 4 1 1 0 Vierling rf-3b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 2 2 2 Báez ss 4 0 0 0
Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Greene cf 4 0 0 0
Yoshida lf 3 1 2 0 Torkelson 1b 4 1 1 0
Duvall cf 3 1 1 3 Haase lf 3 0 1 0
Casas 1b 4 0 0 0 Carpenter ph-rf 1 0 1 0
Arroyo 2b 3 1 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 1 1
McGuire c 3 0 1 0 Schoop 3b 1 1 0 0
Hernández ss 4 0 0 1 Maton ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Rogers c 4 1 1 2
Kreidler 2b 2 0 0 0
Meadows ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Boston 001 104 000 6
Detroit 021 000 000 3

E_Hernández (3). DP_Boston 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Devers (3), Yoshida (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Devers (2), Duvall (3), Rogers (2). SB_Yoshida (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale W,1-0 5 4 3 3 3 7
Schreiber H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Martin H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brasier H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jansen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Turnbull L,0-2 5 2-3 5 5 5 2 1
Cisnero 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Englert 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Lange 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Turnbull (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:32. A_44,650 (41,083).

