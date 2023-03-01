Boston College 62, Georgia Tech 57

Blackshear 2-11 4-4 8, Wone Aranaz 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 7-14 2-3 19, Morgan 8-16 2-4 18, Swartz 2-8 1-2 5, Hermosa 2-5 1-2 5, Carter 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 10-15 57
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling