Boston U. 59, Lehigh 56

Tan 0-2 0-2 0, Higgins 5-10 1-2 13, Knostman 0-1 3-4 3, Taylor 4-10 1-2 10, Whitney-Sidney 5-14 4-4 14, Parolin 2-2 5-6 9, Sinclair 2-8 0-0 5, Fenton 1-2 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 14-20 56.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling