Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Brooklyn 111, Utah 110

Markkanen 8-21 6-6 23, Olynyk 2-7 3-4 7, Kessler 3-5 0-2 6, Agbaji 6-13 5-5 19, Horton-Tucker 12-25 5-6 32, Fontecchio 1-5 0-2 2, Samanic 1-3 1-2 4, Toscano-Anderson 2-5 0-0 4, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 5-7 2-3 13. Totals 40-91 22-30 110.

BROOKLYN (111)

Finney-Smith 3-6 1-2 8, Johnson 5-9 7-8 18, Claxton 7-8 0-1 14, Bridges 9-25 11-13 30, Dinwiddie 5-13 5-6 17, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 3, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Watanabe 2-4 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-3 2-2 6, Curry 3-7 0-2 7, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-86 26-34 111.

Utah 17 25 26 42 110
Brooklyn 30 23 32 26 111

3-Point Goals_Utah 8-32 (Horton-Tucker 3-7, Agbaji 2-7, Dunn 1-1, Samanic 1-3, Markkanen 1-8, Kessler 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Fontecchio 0-2, Olynyk 0-2), Brooklyn 9-32 (Watanabe 2-4, Dinwiddie 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Curry 1-3, O'Neale 1-5, Bridges 1-8, Harris 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Olynyk 15), Brooklyn 40 (Bridges, Claxton, Sharpe 7). Assists_Utah 24 (Horton-Tucker 8), Brooklyn 25 (Dinwiddie 12). Total Fouls_Utah 23, Brooklyn 26. A_17,732 (17,732)

More for you
Written By