Brooklyn 116, Miami 105

Butler 4-11 5-5 13, Martin 6-11 0-2 13, Adebayo 10-19 4-7 24, Strus 7-15 2-2 18, Vincent 6-14 6-7 21, D.Robinson 2-7 0-0 6, Highsmith 2-2 3-4 7, O.Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Bouyea 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 38-83 21-29 105.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling