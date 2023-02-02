Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|39
|36.0
|410-734
|.559
|71-189
|267-286
|.934
|1158
|29.7
|Irving
|40
|37.0
|398-819
|.486
|130-348
|158-179
|.883
|1084
|27.1
|Claxton
|48
|29.4
|275-372
|.739
|0-2
|74-155
|.477
|624
|13.0
|Curry
|38
|23.3
|150-324
|.463
|71-170
|34-35
|.971
|405
|10.7
|O'Neale
|48
|34.4
|157-398
|.394
|108-272
|30-42
|.714
|452
|9.4
|Warren
|24
|19.0
|92-184
|.500
|15-45
|23-29
|.793
|222
|9.3
|Harris
|44
|24.5
|137-303
|.452
|85-210
|14-21
|.667
|373
|8.5
|Simmons
|37
|27.3
|124-219
|.566
|0-1
|25-56
|.446
|273
|7.4
|Thomas
|34
|14.1
|87-199
|.437
|18-50
|58-74
|.784
|250
|7.4
|Watanabe
|38
|18.3
|93-177
|.525
|47-98
|27-37
|.730
|260
|6.8
|Sumner
|43
|13.5
|94-206
|.456
|23-67
|72-78
|.923
|283
|6.6
|Mills
|31
|12.9
|65-143
|.455
|38-97
|18-20
|.900
|186
|6.0
|Sharpe
|26
|9.8
|41-78
|.526
|4-5
|15-23
|.652
|101
|3.9
|Morris
|26
|10.7
|33-81
|.407
|20-48
|10-10
|1.000
|96
|3.7
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|240.5
|2181-4302
|.507
|632-1619
|830-1055
|.787
|5824
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|51
|240.5
|2053-4510
|.455
|626-1685
|983-1280
|.768
|5715
|112.1
