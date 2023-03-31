Brunson scores 48, Knicks down Cavs 130-116 without Randle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 48 points and the New York Knicks moved closer to a playoff berth while waiting for All-Star Julius Randle to get healthy, outrunning the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-116 on Friday night.
The Knicks reduced their magic number to one in their first game without Randle, who sprained his left ankle Wednesday and will miss the rest of the regular season. New York hopes he'll be back for the postseason and a potential first-round matchup against the Cavs.