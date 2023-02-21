Buffalo 63, Cent. Michigan 35

Harding 2-6 0-0 4, Pavrette 3-6 2-7 8, Drummond 1-5 0-0 2, Majerle 1-7 0-0 2, Taylor 4-15 4-5 12, Ajiboye 1-3 1-2 3, Hodgson 1-2 0-0 2, Garland 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 14-47 7-14 35.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling