Cal Baptist 74, Texas-Arlington 66

Goodrick 2-5 0-2 4, Ta.Armstrong 6-8 11-13 24, Tr.Armstrong 2-4 0-0 4, Nottage 1-2 1-2 4, Battin 4-7 0-4 9, Quintana 4-6 7-9 17, Tchoukuiengo 4-8 3-4 12, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-43 22-34 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling