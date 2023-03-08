Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Cal Poly 88, Long Beach St. 68

Koroma 5-6 0-0 10, Stevenson 8-14 8-8 28, Penn-Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, C.Hunter 1-6 0-0 3, Pierce 3-11 8-11 14, Franklin 4-6 0-0 9, Fleming 6-11 1-3 16, Taylor 2-3 0-0 6, Haller 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Jory 0-0 0-0 0, Prukop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 17-22 88.

LONG BEACH ST. (17-16)

George 4-8 5-6 14, L.Traore 2-8 8-10 12, T.Hunter 2-6 3-4 7, Jones 2-5 2-5 8, A.Traore 4-8 1-2 9, Tsohonis 2-10 2-3 6, Rotegaard 3-7 1-2 10, Stroud 0-0 0-0 0, Monson 0-1 0-0 0, Yan 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 22-32 68.

Halftime_Long Beach St. 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 11-22 (Stevenson 4-6, Fleming 3-6, Taylor 2-3, Franklin 1-3, C.Hunter 1-3, Pierce 0-1), Long Beach St. 6-21 (Rotegaard 3-7, Jones 2-5, George 1-1, A.Traore 0-1, T.Hunter 0-3, Tsohonis 0-4). Rebounds_Cal Poly 37 (C.Hunter, Pierce 6), Long Beach St. 24 (L.Traore 7). Assists_Cal Poly 18 (C.Hunter, Pierce 5), Long Beach St. 14 (L.Traore, Jones, A.Traore 3). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 23, Long Beach St. 21. A_999 (6,000).

More for you
Written By