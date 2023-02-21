Cal St.-Fullerton 74, UC Santa Barbara 60

Lee 2-3 0-0 4, Harris 2-11 0-1 5, Jones 7-10 3-3 18, San Antonio 1-7 3-5 5, Wrightsell 5-9 4-4 15, Carper 2-5 0-0 6, Square 5-6 5-6 15, Bastian 2-3 2-2 6, Eaton 0-0 0-0 0, Panov 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 17-21 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling