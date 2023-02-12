Cambridge Jr. scores 23; Arizona St. beats Cal 70-62 in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored five of his 23 points in overtime, Frankie Collins had 10 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and five assists and Arizona State beat California 70-62 in overtime Saturday night.

Collins made two free throws and Alonzo Gaffney followed with a dunk to give Arizona State (10-8, 9-6 Pac-12) a four-point lead 90 seconds into OT. Monty Bowser converted a three-point play — with the help of goaltending — to pull the Golden Bears within 61-60 but Cambridge answered with a jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to give ASU a six-point lead with two minutes left.