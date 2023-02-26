Canisius 64, Fairfield 51

Cook 6-12 2-3 14, Jeanne-Rose 2-5 0-1 4, Fields 6-13 0-0 15, Leach 1-4 0-0 3, T.Long 3-12 1-1 9, Wojcik 1-3 0-0 3, Johns 0-3 0-0 0, Willis 1-3 0-0 3, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Mullally 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 3-5 51.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling