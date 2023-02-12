Canisius 85, Quinnipiac 65

Nweke 3-9 3-4 10, Otieno 2-3 0-0 4, Balanc 5-12 0-0 14, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kortright 3-12 3-5 9, Chenery 3-6 2-2 10, T.Williams 2-7 0-0 6, Reyes 2-2 0-0 4, Riggins 2-6 0-0 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 8-11 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling