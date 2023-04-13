Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Sports

Carolina 6, Florida 4

Carolina 1 1 4 6
Florida 0 0 4 4

First Period_1, Carolina, Burns 17 (Aho, Jarvis), 8:21.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 18, 1:12.

Third Period_3, Florida, Barkov 23 (Reinhart, Gudas), 1:14. 4, Florida, Lomberg 12 (Gudas), 3:33. 5, Carolina, Burns 18 (Drury), 6:07. 6, Carolina, Fast 10 (Staal, Gostisbehere), 6:28. 7, Carolina, Gostisbehere 13, 17:20 (en). 8, Florida, Duclair 2 (Gudas, E.Staal), 17:58. 9, Florida, Verhaeghe 42 (Tkachuk), 18:36. 10, Carolina, Aho 36 (Jarvis), 19:00 (en).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-13-13_38. Florida 11-5-18_34.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Florida 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Andersen 21-11-1 (35 shots-31 saves). Florida, Lyon 9-4-2 (34-30).

A_19,160 (19,250). T_2:29.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Libor Suchanek.

More for you
Written By