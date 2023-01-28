CCSU 88, St. Francis (Pa.) 74

Cohen 8-20 6-8 22, Giles 1-8 0-0 3, Gregory 3-5 2-2 9, McCabe 3-6 1-1 8, Land 7-18 2-2 18, Ruggery 1-2 0-0 3, Sanon 1-2 2-2 4, Hargis 1-3 0-0 3, Liberis 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-67 13-15 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling