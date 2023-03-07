Charlotte 112, N.Y. Knicks 105

Hayward 9-17 2-3 23, Washington 5-10 1-2 13, Williams 3-4 1-4 7, Oubre Jr. 10-17 4-4 27, Rozier 10-22 3-3 25, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, Richards 1-1 5-5 7, McGowens 1-4 0-0 2, Smith Jr. 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 42-85 16-21 112.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling