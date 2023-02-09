Charlotte 62, UTEP 53

Milicic 2-7 4-4 9, Khalifa 1-3 1-2 3, Gipson 5-10 0-0 15, Patterson 4-9 0-0 10, Threadgill 0-1 0-0 0, Folkes 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 3-5 0-0 9, Aldrich 2-3 1-2 7, Graves 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 21-44 7-10 62.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling