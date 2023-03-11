Chicago 119, Houston 111

Caruso 2-5 1-2 5, DeRozan 9-21 7-10 27, Vucevic 7-15 0-0 18, Beverley 6-7 0-0 16, LaVine 14-26 5-6 36, Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Drummond 4-4 3-4 11, Dosunmu 1-2 0-0 3, White 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 44-86 16-22 119.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling