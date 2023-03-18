Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

Lakhin 6-9 4-6 16, Oguama 7-8 0-0 14, Adams-Woods 3-6 0-0 8, DeJulius 6-12 2-2 15, Nolley 5-13 9-12 20, Davenport 1-5 0-0 2, Skillings 2-4 0-0 4, Ezikpe 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Hensley 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 15-20 79.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling