Cleveland 108, Houston 91

Martin Jr. 6-8 0-0 13, Smith Jr. 4-13 4-4 12, Sengun 6-12 2-4 14, J.Green 10-17 5-6 30, Porter Jr. 3-12 0-0 6, Eason 4-9 2-2 10, Garuba 0-2 2-2 2, Kaminsky 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 1-2 0-0 2, Nix 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 35-80 15-18 91.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling