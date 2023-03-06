Cleveland 118, Boston 114

Brown 12-26 7-10 32, Muscala 2-6 0-0 5, Griffin 2-4 0-0 4, Smart 4-17 0-0 11, White 5-14 0-0 12, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 4-6 0-2 12, Kornet 2-5 0-2 4, Brogdon 8-14 5-5 24, Pritchard 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 42-101 14-21 114.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling