Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99

Batum 0-3 0-0 0, Coffey 5-13 8-9 18, Zubac 0-5 2-2 2, Mann 2-8 0-0 4, Powell 4-10 3-4 11, Diabate 5-8 2-3 13, Brown 5-7 3-3 13, Boston Jr. 9-19 5-6 24, Kennard 1-4 0-0 2, Preston 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 37-89 23-27 99.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling