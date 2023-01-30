Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 63

Dike 6-8 4-4 16, Faure 2-4 1-2 5, Andrews 3-10 4-6 10, Jones 4-12 1-2 10, Perry 6-13 0-0 16, V.Ilic 0-1 0-0 0, Commander 3-6 0-3 6, Kuzemka 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 10-17 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling