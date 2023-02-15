Colgate 93, Army 86

Mann 7-10 1-2 18, Peterson 2-5 3-5 7, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, C.Benson 8-14 0-0 22, Rucker 10-18 1-1 23, Small 1-4 0-0 2, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 2-3 0-0 4, Caldwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-62 5-8 86.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling