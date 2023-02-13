Coll. of Charleston 99, Northeastern 63

Doherty 4-6 1-2 9, Stucke 1-8 1-2 3, McClintock 1-5 0-0 2, Pridgen 4-9 0-2 8, Telfort 5-15 0-1 11, King 2-9 0-0 5, Turner 3-6 0-0 9, Nwagha 2-2 4-4 8, Troutman 1-3 4-4 6, Woods 1-1 0-2 2, Cormier 0-1 0-0 0, Metcalf 0-0 0-0 0, Randriasalama 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 10-17 63.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling