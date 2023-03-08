Colorado 74, Washington 68

da Silva 7-11 3-4 18, Lovering 4-6 1-2 9, Clifford 1-8 0-0 2, Hammond 7-12 5-5 21, O'Brien 6-10 0-0 13, Wright 4-11 0-0 9, Gabbidon 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 9-11 74.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling