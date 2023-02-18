Columbia 71, Dartmouth 65

Adelekun 7-16 5-6 19, Krystkowiak 0-0 0-0 0, Neskovic 4-10 3-4 12, Cornish 2-13 2-2 8, Johnson 1-6 2-2 4, Myrthil 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell-Day 4-7 3-4 11, McRae 2-3 1-1 5, Munro 1-5 0-0 2, Robinson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-64 16-19 65.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling