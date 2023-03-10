Crowley back for 2nd stint coaching Bonnies women's hoops

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — St. Bonaventure turned to its past on Friday in hiring Jim Crowley to take over coaching the women’s basketball team for a second time.

Crowley returns to Olean, New York, where he set the program record for victories in going 258-231 from 2000-16, and led the Bonnies to their only two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2012. He left St. Bonaventure to coach at Providence, where he and the school mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday following a 13-18 season.