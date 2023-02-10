CS Bakersfield 73, CS Northridge 58

Tucker 3-6 2-2 8, Walter 0-0 0-0 0, Allen-Eikens 6-10 2-3 14, Stevens 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-6 7-8 7, Igbanugo 4-6 0-1 10, Okereke 3-6 1-2 7, Slaymaker 0-3 0-0 0, Niang 1-1 0-0 2, Eyisi 1-1 2-3 4, Pezeshkian 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 19-42 18-23 58.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling