CS Bakersfield 82, UC Riverside 76, OT

Olbrich 2-6 1-6 5, Turner 1-3 0-0 3, Cameron 6-10 2-3 19, Pullin 8-18 8-10 26, Tattersall 2-4 0-0 4, Hartwell 4-10 1-2 12, Martinez 1-2 0-3 2, Salaridze 2-3 0-0 5, Pickens 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 12-24 76.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling