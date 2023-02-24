CS Northridge 75, CS Bakersfield 68

Collum 7-23 6-8 20, Henson 3-7 5-6 11, Smith 4-16 9-11 17, McGhee 4-7 3-5 13, Reynolds 1-2 3-3 5, Gaskin 1-1 0-0 2, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Panopio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 26-33 68.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling