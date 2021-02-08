da Silva scores 23, Stanford finishes sweep of Cal 76-70 Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 12:25 a.m.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 23 points and Stanford swept the Bay series for the first time in six seasons with a 76-70 win over California on Sunday night.
Lukas Kisunas added a career-high 12 points for the Cardinal (12-7, 8-5 Pac-12 Conference), which won 70-55 at Cal on Thursday night. Michael O'Connell scored 11 with nine rebounds and Jaiden Delaire scored 10.