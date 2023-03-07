Dallas 120, Utah 116

Fontecchio 2-8 0-0 6, Markkanen 12-20 4-7 33, Olynyk 3-8 6-7 12, Agbaji 2-11 1-2 6, Horton-Tucker 7-14 6-7 21, Toscano-Anderson 2-4 0-0 5, Gay 4-7 0-0 10, Jones 3-3 0-0 7, Dunn 4-8 2-2 11, Juzang 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 41-92 19-25 116.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling