Dallas 127, Indiana 104

Bullock 4-7 0-0 11, Hardaway Jr. 4-8 3-4 13, Powell 2-3 0-0 4, Doncic 8-17 5-5 25, Irving 7-11 1-1 16, Bertans 2-2 0-0 6, Morris 1-3 0-0 3, Wood 3-6 0-0 6, McGee 4-5 2-3 10, Pinson 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 1-2 2-2 4, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Hardy 8-12 0-0 20, Ntilikina 1-4 2-2 5, Wright IV 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 47-83 15-17 127.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling