Dallas 133, Philadelphia 126

Harris 4-6 1-1 10, Tucker 1-2 0-0 3, Embiid 13-21 9-13 35, Harden 8-12 6-6 27, Maxey 12-21 2-2 29, Niang 0-2 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniels 2-4 2-3 6, Milton 1-1 0-0 2, House Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Melton 3-7 4-4 12. Totals 45-78 24-29 126.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling