Dallas 99, Phoenix 95

Finney-Smith 7-16 1-1 18, Hardaway Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Powell 6-9 3-6 15, Dinwiddie 10-18 11-14 36, Doncic 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Bullock 3-9 2-3 10, Green 3-8 2-2 9, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 20-28 99.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling