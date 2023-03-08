Davidson 65, St. Bonaventure 54

Farell 3-9 0-0 9, Venning 8-12 0-2 16, Banks 4-15 1-2 9, Flowers 4-10 0-0 10, Luc 4-9 2-2 10, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 3-6 54.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling