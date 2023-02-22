Davidson 74, St. Bonaventure 61

Farell 3-7 0-0 9, Venning 3-6 3-4 9, Banks 5-15 0-0 12, Flowers 7-11 0-0 16, Luc 3-7 0-0 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 2-5 1-3 5, Rumpel 1-4 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 4-7 61.
- Shelton student-athletes choose schools
- Shelton earns SCC boys volleyball title
- SCC West Section champions
- Anna Leone smacks 100th career hit
- Volleyball team honors seniors
- Shelton’s Pjatak helps Mercy to Division II men’s lacrosse semifinals
- Shelton plans tribute to McGrath at lacrosse game vs. Fairfield Prep
- HS update: Softball, tennis, golf teams triumph
- Driven Alexis Resto to play at Western Connecticut
- Shelton’s Villalobos captaincy inspires greater calling